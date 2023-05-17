Mermaid Summer School Returns to Las Vegas

For those who have dreamed of being a mermaid, the opportunity has arrived. Mermaid School is returning to Las Vegas in time for summer break, held all season long at Silverton Casino.

As part of the magical 90-minute experience, fans ages seven to adult are transformed into a famed Silverton mermaid and swim in the casino’s 117,000-gallon aquarium, along with thousands of tropical fish and rays. Each session includes:

A mermaid “warm up” class

A swim session in the aquarium with a mermaid tail

A behind-the-scenes tour of the aquarium and the sea life that lives within it

A certificate of completion

A celebratory scoop of gelato (for kids) and a mimosa (for adults)

And, of course, an experience of a lifetime.

Mermaid School will be held on select days from 8:30am until 10am:

Reservations for Mermaid School for Kids (ages 7-12) are currently being accepted for May 13, 20, and 27; June 3, 17, 21, 23, and 28; July 1, 5, 7, 12, 14, 19, 21, 22, 26, 28; and August 2, 4, and 5.

Reservations for Mermaid School for Families (ages 7-Adult) are currently being accepted for June 18, July 23, and August 18.

Reservations for Mermaid School for Adults (ages 19+) are currently being accepted for May 21; June 4, 11, and 25; and July 2.

All equipment, including goggles, is provided. Participants need only bring a swimsuit or towel. Reservations must be booked at least 24 hours in advance. There is a minimum of two participants per class and a maximum of six for Mermaid School for Kids, and four for Mermaid School for Adults and Families. At least one parent must be present during the Kids or Family sessions.

Mermaids have found their way back into pop culture this year in a big way, including an explosion of mermaid merchandise in stores. Much of the popularity is due to the late-May release of a new live-action version of “Disney’s Little Mermaid” in theaters.

Mermaid School experiences can be booked online at SilvertonCasino.com. For more information, please call (702) 263-7777.

