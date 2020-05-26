McCormack to lead Vakkaru Maldives

Vakkaru Maldives has announce the appointment of Iain McCormack to the role of general manager.

With over 36-years of experience in the hospitality business and a career that has spanned key global regions, he brings a wealth of expertise and insight to the resort.

McCormack is no stranger to the Maldives after managing the world acclaimed Gili Lankanfushi and, more recently, Fairmont Sirru Fen Fushi.

He has successfully managed several luxury resorts around the world, working closely with owner and operators achieving the desired results.

He has in-depth knowledge of sales and marketing, revenue management, strategy planning, positioning, quality assurance and awareness.

Additionally, he has extensive experience managing remote, diverse and complex properties, countries and situations.

A hotel management graduate of Southampton College, McCormack started his career path working at a number of renowned hotels in the United Kingdom, including the Gleneagles Hotel and the Metropole Hotel.

He then moved to the Caribbean, where he managed luxury properties in the Grenadines, Barbados, St Lucia, Anguilla, Jamaica and St Maarten.