Arabian Travel Market delayed by a day

Arabian Travel Market (ATM) has been bumped back a day to accommodate the new Monday-to-Friday working week in the United Arab Emirates.

The event will now take place from Monday, May 9th until Thursday, May 12th.

The four-day show had previously been expected to start on Sunday, May 8th.

With the event returning to the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), the revised dates are expected to complement international markets, the majority of which also follow the Monday-to-Friday working week.

ADVERTISEMENT

The changes to the UAE calendar came into effect on January 1st.

ATM will play an integral role in the Arabian Travel Week (May 9-19), a festival of events dedicated to enabling travel professionals from all over the world to collaborate and shape the recovery of the Middle East travel industry through exhibitions, conferences, breakfast briefings, awards, product launches and networking events.

The destination claims to remain one of the most Covid-19-secure countries on the planet, with consistently low case rates and robust measures to ensure tourists’ safety at every stage of their visit, from arrival to departure.

Like its neighbouring emirates, Dubai is committed to maintaining the highest hygiene and safety standards.