Marriott pipeline reaches half a million rooms

Marriott International signed a record number of rooms in 2019.

Deals pushed the hotel giant’s global pipeline to approximately 515,000 rooms at the end of last year.

The company signed 815 agreements, representing more than 136,000 rooms, marking the seventh consecutive year of record-breaking volume of organic rooms signings.

Growth was fuelled by unprecedented levels of organic rooms signed in each of the company’s international regions.

During 2019, the company added 516 properties with more than 78,000 rooms in 60 countries and territories – an average of one new property every 17 hours.

“With growth and loyalty as the cornerstones of our company’s success, our unrivalled 2019 signings illustrate our winning strategy, which combines leading brands, powerful business platforms and an enduring focus on our associates,” said Tony Capuano, group president, global development, design and operations services, Marriott International.

“We continue to drive value for our owners with quality branding options for both property conversions and new builds, backed by our leading business support systems and loyalty platform.

“By staying true to our growth philosophy and continuously responding to the evolving preferences and lifestyles of travellers, we are poised for a successful 2020 and beyond.”

At the end of 2019, Marriott International’s worldwide system consisted of more than 7,300 properties and roughly 1.38 million rooms in 134 countries and territories.

More than half of the company’s record global development pipeline is located outside North America.