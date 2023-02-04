Marriott International Named World’s Most Admired Company for 23rd Year

Marriott International has been named one of FORTUNE Magazine’s 2023 World’s Most Admired Companies for the 23rd consecutive year.

Each year, FORTUNE identifies companies with the strongest reputations across industries and recognizes companies for their commitment to social responsibility, financial performance, innovation, and ability to attract and retain top talent. Marriott is ranked 16th across all companies and 1st in the category of Hotels, Casinos and Resorts.

“We are honored to be named to this year’s list and proud to represent the best of our industry,” said Anthony Capuano, Chief Executive Officer, Marriott International. “As a company that cares deeply about people, I am proud of our associates around the world who made this recognition possible by living our core values, putting people first and caring for our guests, each other, and our communities.”

For decades, Marriott has been recognized for its outstanding workplace programs, leadership excellence, commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, and industry-leading initiatives. For more information, visit the company’s 2022 Serve 360 Report.