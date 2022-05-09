Marjan appoints HKS Architects to design Wynn Resort, RAK

Marjan, in partnership with RAK Hospitality Holding and Wynn Resorts, has announced the appointment of international design firm HKS Architects as Design Consultant for the new integrated Wynn Resort set to open in Ras Al Khaimah in 2026.

Located on the man-made Al Marjan Island, the multibillion-dollar development will be the first in the MENA region by Wynn Resorts, the US listed developer and luxury resort operator, and its first ever beachfront resort globally. A significant addition to Ras Al Khaimah’s tourism sector, the project will feature a world-class hotel as well as exceptional entertainment and gaming amenities all under one roof.

The flagship development of Marjan, Al Marjan Island is a man-made island that is seamlessly transitioning into a world-class resort destination with five-star hotels and residential developments. Offering a pristine setting with stunning coastal views as well as sandy beaches and a marina, the new resort will be on an exclusive island within Al Marjan Island. Built to the highest standards of sustainability best practices, its current scope includes a luxury hotel of more than 1000 rooms, a high-end shopping esplanade, state-of-the-art meetings and convention facility, an exclusive spa, more than 10 dining experiences and lounges, a wide array of entertainment choices, gaming area, and other amenities.

Commenting on the appointment, Chief Executive Officer of Marjan, Eng. Abdulla Abdooli, said: “The new resort will be the first of its kind in the region offering guests exceptional accommodations, dining and entertainment in a truly spectacular setting. We look forward to realising our vision for the Wynn Resort on Al Marjan Island with HKS Architects and raising the benchmark in luxury hospitality in the Middle East to boost tourism in the Emirate and attract visitors from across the world.”

Developed with direct investment by Wynn Resorts, the integrated resort is the largest project of its kind in the Emirate’s growing hospitality sector that will create substantial value to its economy by accelerating tourism, creating jobs, and energising the growth of related sectors.

“It is a huge honour to be part of a development that will have such an impact and create an array of opportunities that go far beyond the tourism sector,” said Master Planning & Design Principal of HKS Architects, Kevin Underwood. “We will bring our global expertise and wealth of experience in luxury hotels and resorts to design something truly unique, sustainable and befitting of this new era of tourism focused on quality and one-of-a-kind guest experiences,” he added.

The spectacular Al Marjan Island is only 15 minutes from the Ras Al Khaimah International Airport and 45 minutes from the Dubai International Airport. A leading tourism destination in its own right, it delights visitors with over 7.8 kilometers of sparkling beaches and 23 kilometers of waterfront.