Mandarin Oriental, Singapore Announces Reopening After An Extensive Transformation

Mandarin Oriental, Singapore is delighted to announce its re-opening to the public on 8 September 2023 as it completes a remarkable six-month transformation.

The refreshed look and feel of Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group’s renowned property in Singapore harmoniously melds the city-state’s distinctive nature, cultural heritage and architectural traditions, promising an experience that is “Exceptionally Singapore” for visitors and locals alike.

“For over 36 years, Mandarin Oriental, Singapore has been delighting guests from around the world with our warm Singaporean hospitality. As we reopen, we are excited to bring the soul of Singapore to life through our transformation, weaving together Mandarin Oriental’s legendary service and the rich tapestry of local culture, delivering an immersive Singapore experience to our guests,” says Philipp Knuepfer, General Manager of Mandarin Oriental, Singapore & Area Vice President Operations.

Led by Principal Designer Jeffrey Wilkes of internationally-acclaimed interior design firm DESIGNWILKES, the hotel’s original classic interiors have been reborn with colour and inspiration from signature Singaporean elements, such as Peranakan style architecture, black and white houses and Angsana trees. “Every corner of the hotel tells a story, from Singapore’s lush landscapes to the intricate details found in traditional shophouses,” says Mr Wilkes. “We wanted guests not just to be visiting the city, but to feel a part of it.”

This blurring of boundaries between indoors and outdoors comes to the fore in the design of the hotel’s 510 rooms and suites. Guestrooms take cues from the scenes outside their windows – dappled batik patterns and a cooler colour palette blend with the undulating water of Marina Bay-facing rooms, while those looking onto the South China Sea are bathed in warm tones reminiscent of the morning sun. City-facing rooms are infused with Singapore’s verdant greenery through lush botanical prints, bringing the outside in.

Luxury living is redefined in hotel’s 42 suites, including the newly debuted Presidential Suite and the four-bedroom Royal Marina Bay Penthouse, perched on its two uppermost floors accompanied with panoramic views of the South China Sea and Marina Bay, expansive balconies, spacious living and dining areas, and in the Penthouse, the latter featuring a fully equipped chef’s kitchen for private dinners. For longer stays, 45 residential suites offer a welcoming home away from home with spacious living area, fully equipped kitchenette, washer and dryer. The themed Residential Family Suites comfortably accommodate guests with little ones, delighting young travellers with themed interiors – from the outer space to life under the sea and a wild jungle escapade.

Public spaces evoke the same relaxed ease. Guests are welcomed into an oasis of tranquility as they step into the rejuvenated lobby bathed in natural light and bright colours. Above the Lobby

Lounge, magnificent crystal spheres of Vanda Joaquim orchids are a tribute to Singapore’s national flower. The hotel’s transformed lounge, HAUS 65, presents a sophisticated social space complete with exclusive privileges. Co-curated by the team at the Mandala Club, its inspiring calendar of cultural, culinary and artistic events includes an expanded wine programme, including daily tastings led by sommeliers and winemakers.

Exceptional dining experiences continue to take centre stage at Mandarin Oriental, Singapore. The hotel’s all-day dining concept has been reimagined as embu, a refreshed garden-style space with a specially tailored kids’ buffet and playground. Next to the lobby, The Mandarin Cake Shop is a chic patisserie offering finely crafted pastries, artisan bread and chocolates for indulging in store or gifting to loved ones, as well as a delectable afternoon tea. September’s reopening will also see the return of the award-winning MO BAR, where a new collection of innovative cocktails awaits.

The reopening will also reinstate the hotel as the choice destination for memorable events, with a wide selection of luxurious venues including the pillar-less Oriental Ballroom featuring state of the art 20-metre curved LED wall.

Poised to be the heartbeat of lifestyle in Singapore, the hotel has curated unique offerings that go beyond its walls. Every experience is intentionally crafted to captivate the senses and channel the Lion City’s spirit – from private Peranakan cooking classes or a vintage Vespa sidecar adventure to invigorating wellness retreats reflecting Singapore’s tropical serenity.

As Mandarin Oriental, Singapore enters a new era, it continues to uphold its promise of unparalleled luxury and legendary service, now embodying the energy of the Garden City. With its doors open once again, guests are invited to discover the Exceptionally Singapore package offering exclusive benefits including a curated local experience, daily breakfast, complimentary room upgrade and more.