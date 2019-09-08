Mandarin Oriental, Nanjing, signed for 2022 opening

Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group has announced it will manage a luxury hotel in Nanjing, the capital of Jiangsu Province in China.

The property is scheduled to open in 2022.

Mandarin Oriental, Nanjing will be located on the Qinhuai River and in close proximity to historic landmarks including the Gate of China, which forms part of one of the longest ancient city walls in the world built by the first emperor of the Ming Dynasty over 600 years ago.

The hotel will feature 106 rooms and suites with views of the river and the ancient city wall.

There will be three restaurants and bars, including an all-day dining option, a Chinese restaurant and a lobby lounge.

There will also be a range of adaptable meeting facilities, and a large ballroom that will cater to events and social functions.

The hotel will also have a Spa at Mandarin Oriental providing treatments and therapies, as well as an indoor swimming pool and fitness centre.

Mandarin Oriental, Nanjing will form part of a wider mixed-use development owned by Nanjing Shengxiangyuan Property Development, an affiliated company of Hongkong Land, in partnership with China Merchants Group and Country Garden Group.

In addition to the hotel, the development will comprise premium retail space and residential luxury homes.

The site is well located for leisure travellers to the city, being a short walk to popular tourist attractions, including the Confucius Temple quarter and the Old East Gate, which was originally built in the Ming Dynasty.

Nanjing is the capital of Jiangsu Province situated on the south bank of the Yangtze River.

“We are delighted to announce this project in a Chinese city with strong historic roots which today is a vibrant centre for tourism, commerce, finance and trade as well as an important provincial capital,” said James Riley, group chief executive of Mandarin Oriental.

“We look forward to collaborating with Hongkong Land and its partners, to create a truly iconic property in the historic Jiangsu capital,” he added.