Manchester Airport to cut operations to single terminal

Manchester Airport will temporarily close two of its terminals from next week following a sharp drop in traffic as the world battles an outbreak of Covid-19.

From March 25th, only terminal one will remain fully operational.

This means passengers should check-in and pass through security in Terminal One from this date.

Anyone due to return to Manchester Airport will also arrive into terminal one, regardless of the terminal they originally departed from.

Those due to collect passengers from the airport should also be aware of this change.

A Manchester Airport spokesman added: “In some instances, where people find themselves returning to a different terminal from which they departed, and have a vehicle in one of Manchester Airport’s car parks, we will make the necessary arrangements for these customers to collect their vehicles and will be in touch with them in due course to explain how this will work.”

Anyone who has booked car parking or lounge access for terminals two or three, and will be travelling on or after March 25th, will be able to transfer their booking to terminal one.

“Throughout this transition, we will have colleagues on hand to help passengers and will have extra wayfinding in place to guide people to the right places,” added a statement.

“More information on the change in terminals can be found on our website, or passengers can follow our social media channels for the latest advice and help.”

