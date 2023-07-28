Maldives Premium All-Inclusive Resort Heritance Aarah Debuts Ocean Suites Wing

Premium All-Inclusive Heritance Aarah has unveiled its latest concept, the Ocean Suites Wing - a resort within a resort that is the embodiment of Maldives luxury.

Heritance Aarah is nestled within the pristine Raa Atoll in the Maldives, just a 40-minute scenic seaplane ride from the capital Male. However, the Ocean Suites Wing experience begins when guests arrive at the Velana International Airport, as Wing guests have complimentary access to the Heritance Aarah Lounge while awaiting their transfer.

In resort, the Ocean Suites Wing is an intimate, adults-only enclave, featuring a dedicated overwater infinity pool, an exclusive restaurant, and a secluded pool bar solely for the enjoyment of Wing clients. The Wing offers privacy and serenity to discerning guests seeking an elevated holiday experience.

The 26 duplexes within the Ocean Suites Wing each has its own private pool. The ground floor of each Suite presents a lavish sitting area, complete with a pantry and a sheltered deck that overlooks the pool. Adding a touch of local charm, a Maldivian-style swing adorns the private deck, providing an idyllic setting for rest and relaxation. Indeed, each Suite is enveloped by a tranquil oasis that offers up panoramic views of the azure ocean, along with breathtaking sunrises and sunsets on the horizon.

The Ocean Suites Wing at Heritance Aarah is an ideal choice for couples seeking a romantic escape, providing an intimate setting away from the main resort. The resort’s committed team is dedicated to curating the trip of a lifetime, offering personalised restaurant and bar services with the expertise of a sommelier and the services of a dedicated butler. And for significant occasions, the entire Wing can be exclusively booked for private events.

Residents of the Ocean Suites can indulge in a wide range of water sports activities, including banana boat rides and jet skiing. The resort also features a traditional Maldives village for an immersive insight into local culture. Not to be missed is the highly recommended floating breakfast experience, tantalising guests’ palates with an array of flavours.

All Ocean Wing guests also benefit from the extensive and generous Premium All-Inclusive options at Heritance Aarah, including an impressive array of in-resort dining destinations.

The overwater settings of Ambula and Ralu restaurants enhance the sensory experience, presenting cuisine from Sri Lanka, the Mediterranean, and Asia. Casual dining is at its best at the Pizza Shack or by the pool at Bandhi Bar. Overwater bars like the Sky Bar and Falhu provide exclusive cocktails, fine spirits, and stunning views.

From pool-side pod dining, to world-class buffet menus curated by award-winning chefs, this culinary dexterity has earned Heritance Aarah TripAdvisor recognition as the ‘Best of the Best’ in a ranking of the top 25 All-Inclusive hotels in the world.

Heritance Aarah’s extensive premium-all-inclusive offering also includes exclusive tastings of single malt whiskeys and a private in-suite wine cellar featuring 16 premium wines, exciting snorkel and dive trips, and complimentary spa treatments.

To discover more about the Ocean Suites Wing at Heritance Aarah, please visit https://www.heritancehotels.com/aarah

An Ocean Suite at Heritance Aarah starts from £1323.00 + tax per Suite per night.