Maldives Launches Joint Marketing Campaign with TravelBag to Showcase the Ultimate Destination

Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC/ Visit Maldives) is excited to announce a joint marketing campaign with TravelBag (DNATA UK), one of the world’s leading air and travel service providers.

This strategic collaboration aims to promote the Maldives as the ultimate holiday destination, targeting B2C audiences in the United Kingdom.

Running from May 2023 to April 2024, the joint marketing campaign will leverage online, social media, and print channels to reach over 2.5 million individuals. The Maldives is a well-known destination for tourists from the UK. Accordingly, the overall aim of the campaign is to reach a large audience, inspire them to choose the Maldives over destinations, and maintain the Maldives as a key holiday destination for the UK market.

TravelBag has over 40+ years of experience and a reputation for creating tailor-made holidays for every budget. TravelBag’s retail shops, staffed by dedicated travel specialists with global experience, cater to a discerning audience, 95% of whom prefer offline bookings via retail stores and call centres.

In 2022, TravelBag was one of the top sellers for the destination. Building on this success, the joint marketing campaign aims to drive incremental growth in bookings and revenue for the Maldives. This campaign will focus on advertising and promoting individual products and unique experiences, aligning with the UK market strategies. It will highlight the diverse offerings of the Maldives, including luxury resorts, liveaboards, diving, family holidays, and experiences related to nature, conservation, and the pristine Maldivian environment. Ultimately, the campaign aims to show the Maldives as the most ideal holiday destination owing to these diverse products, experiences and segments.

As the third-highest arrival market to the Maldives, the UK has recorded consistent growth, even during challenging times. In 2022, the UK market witnessed a remarkable 185.6% increase in arrivals, reaching a total of 179,309. This growth trend underscores the significance of the UK market to the Maldives tourism industry.