Malaysia Airlines expands Qatar Airways codeshare deal

Qatar Airways and Malaysia Airlines have signed an agreement designed to further facilitate a strategic cooperation.

The deal will see both airlines working closely together across multiple areas of the business to offer a range of value-added services to passengers.

With the enhanced partnership, both airlines will leverage each other’s network strengths and provide more access for passengers to travel to new destinations beyond their individual networks while offering new and exclusive product to their customers soon.

Qatar Airways’ passengers will gain better access to the wider domestic Malaysia market and key destinations in Asia such as Penang, Langkawi and Medan, Indonesia.

All are operated by Malaysia Airlines via its hub, Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA).

Passengers will enjoy seamless connectivity to popular destinations in Europe, Africa, the Middle East and the Americas with Qatar Airways’ extensive network via Doha.

Qatar Airways Group chief executive, Akbar Al Baker, said: “This is a significant moment for us as we have just celebrated 20 years of serving Malaysia, and this new strategic cooperation with our oneworld partner, Malaysia Airlines, further cements our commitment to the country.

“This partnership will serve to link both our networks and allow us to work together across different aspects of the business therefore creating exciting opportunities for our joint passengers, as well as for our airlines.

“As we move towards a post-pandemic world, successful business is driven by strong partnerships, and this close cooperation with Malaysia Airlines is a firm example of how symbiotic international partnerships can pave way to industry recovery.

“Providing customers access to the most extensive route network with unrivalled services and seamless connections.”

Qatar Airways and Malaysia Airlines launched their codeshare cooperation in 2004 and have significantly expanded the partnership in recent years, which today comprises of 62 codeshare destinations in Malaysia, south-east Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Middle East, Europe, the Americas and Africa.

Group chief executive of Malaysia Airlines, Izham Ismail, said: “We are delighted to have taken the next important step with our close oneworld partner.

“This partnership will provide better efficiencies and a more comprehensive network for our passengers whilst we further boost the growth of traffic flow via KLIA, which will serve as a primary gateway to Malaysia domestic and selected Southeast Asian region destinations.”