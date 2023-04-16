Lufthansa Group aid organization expands project portfolio with 8 new projects

Help alliance, the aid organization of the Lufthansa Group, is further expanding its global commitment and is supporting a total of 8 new aid projects this year.

For the first time, projects in Namibia, Syria and the Dominican Republic will be supported. In total, help alliance is now active in 28 countries with 52 projects and is making an important contribution to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) of the United Nations.

Among the new projects are three initiatives that were developed in close cooperation with the Lufthansa Group airlines Eurowings Discover and Edelweiss Air. “The involvement of the airlines through their own aid projects strengthens the sense of community of the entire Group and shows that there is great motivation to work across the board for disadvantaged children and young people,” says Andrea Pernkopf, Managing Director of help alliance.

In addition to its long-term projects, help alliance is also stepping up its emergency relief in crisis areas such as Ukraine or the earthquake-stricken regions of Turkey and Syria. With needs-oriented emergency aid and reconstruction measures, the organization supports the affected people quickly and effectively.

“As an aid organization of the Lufthansa Group, we are proud to further expand our project portfolio and to support people in need. Our work contributes to promoting high-quality education (SDG 4) and decent work and economic growth (SDG 8) in accordance with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in countries of the Global South, but also in Europe,” emphasizes Pernkopf.

As usual, the projects of help alliance are proposed by employees of the Lufthansa Group and supervised on a voluntary basis. Since its foundation in 1999, the aid organization has been working for sustainable social development in the project countries and is committed to helping disadvantaged children and young people worldwide.

For detailed information about the 8 new help alliance projects, visit http://www.helpalliance.org, including:

Arusha, Tanzania: School of the Future.

In the project region, many children live in difficult and poverty-stricken circumstances. To help these children and at the same time to develop the community, an innovative school center is to be built with a special focus on sustainability, environmental protection and integration.

Masaka, Uganda: Entrepreneurship Program

To counteract the difficult labor market situation in Uganda, teachers are being trained at 12 secondary schools to introduce young people to entrepreneurship, develop product ideas with them and support them in setting up their own businesses.

Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic: Lilis School

In 1992, Florencia “Dona Lili” Bonilla founded the Colegio Enriquillo in a poor suburb of Puerto Plata with the aim of providing the children living there with access to a high-quality education that would pave the way to a university degree. The school building, which had fallen into disrepair, is now to be rebuilt.

Katutura, Namibia: Afternoon care

The construction of new premises, the provision of school materials and school meals for disadvantaged children will relieve the burden on teachers and parents and create an improved learning environment for all students.

Costa Maya, Mexico: Plastic collectors

Over the past 20 years, coastal pollution in southern Mexico has increased dramatically. Plastic waste washes up on the beaches every day, severely affecting flora and fauna. Local fishermen are to be motivated to collect old plastic from the seas. This is then recycled and reused as new plastic material. For this social and environmentally friendly approach, the project partner Tide Ocean 2022 was awarded the Swiss Ethics Award.