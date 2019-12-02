London to welcome the Guardsman in the spring

Scheduled to open in early 2020, the Guardsman is a purpose-built luxury boutique hotel on Buckingham Gate.

The developers hope it will offer the atmosphere, discretion and personal service usually associated with a private members’ club.

Presenting guests with a true home away from home experience, this intimate property will feature 53 luxurious bedrooms, whilst the top three floors encompass six exclusive residences.

Designed as the perfect London pied-a-terre, they comprise a selection of one-, two- and three-bedrooms, along with sumptuous living spaces, dining areas and fully fitted kitchens.

The Penthouse has a wraparound terrace, while two other residences feature a more expansive outdoor space with planting and seating.

The Guardsman is set among some of London’s most historic and prestigious landmarks, with the Houses of Parliament and Buckingham Palace are both a short walk away.

The hotel extends down the quieter, more hidden, Vandon Street, giving the impression of a sanctuary.

ADVERTISEMENT

From the moment guests arrive, they will instantly be made to feel at home by the discrete yet attentive service.

Along with their choice of rooms or residences, they can request their preferred brand of drinks, menu items or bathroom products, all of which will be prepared ready for their arrival.

The hotel has an unmistakably British feel that befits such a prestigious address. Interiors are contemporary and relaxed, complemented by a few carefully chosen, classic and sometimes quirky embellishments.

Bespoke furniture fills the intimate public spaces and curated art adorns the walls.

The individually styled bedrooms are exceptionally comfortable.

Meticulously considered interior design and clever use of space ensure each room feels spacious, while flourishes such as custom-made furnishings and free-standing baths combine with more classic features like herringbone parquet flooring to continue the unmistakably British feel.

State-of-the-art integrated televisions and speakers with Chromecast ensure all travellers’ technological needs are met.

The spaces for dining and socialising are set over two levels, perfect for relaxing, reading, small gatherings or enjoying the carefully selected whiskeys and spirits as well as a sommelier curated wine list.