La Mar by Gastón Acurio to bring Peruvian cuisine to Royal Atlantis Resort

One of the world’s leading Peruvian restaurants, La Mar by Gastón Acurio, has been announced as the latest culinary addition to the Royal Atlantis Resort & Residences, set to open late 2020.

Celebrating the authentic and diverse flavours of Peruvian gastronomy, the restaurant’s contemporary design and elegant interior will provide the perfect backdrop for La Mar’s signature ceviche, freshly grilled anticuchos and pisco-led cocktails.

Synonymous with his country’s cuisine and largely responsible for having successfully brought the nation’s fare to the global stage, Acurio opened his first restaurant in 1994 and began transforming Lima into the culinary capital of South America.

Now with over 50 restaurants worldwide, including three in the USA, Acurio has won the hearts and stomachs of worldwide food lovers with his unparalleled ceviche, unique Peking-style guinea pig pancake, and desserts inspired by his childhood.

Located at mezzanine lobby level in the Royal Atlantis Resort & Residences, La Mar by Gastón Acurio will be the first traditional cebichería in Dubai.

ADVERTISEMENT

With a casual elegance and easy-going vibe, the signature features of La Mar will include an open kitchen, ceviche bar and an anticucho grill, where Acurio’s team of expert chefs will prepare marinated fish as well as tiraditos, causas and marinated anticucho skewers.

Acurio commented: “Dubai is perhaps one of the cities with the greatest gastronomic activity in the world.

“The best restaurants and the most renowned chefs can be found in Dubai sharing their proposals and concepts with cosmopolitan diners who value and enjoy gastronomy as an activity that unites people and cultures.

“In that sense, it is an honour to be present with a Peruvian culinary embassy, and join the different Peruvian restaurants that today represent us in Dubai.

“To do it in such an important and commanding place as the Royal Atlantis Resort & Residences is simply the best way to do it.”

Royal Atlantis Resort & Residences

The Royal Atlantis Resort & Residences will forever change the landscape of Dubai.

Crafted by the world’s leading designers, architects and artists, this new generation of distinctive luxury will offer infinite ocean views, accented with lush green spaces, encapsulated in dramatic architecture.

Sitting side by side on the crescent of the Palm, the introduction of the Royal Atlantis Resort & Residences to the Atlantis site will extend the footprint of the resort dramatically.

Timothy Kelly, managing director, Atlantis Resorts & Residences, commented: “La Mar by Gastón Acurio will be a very special addition to not only the Royal Atlantis but the dining scene in Dubai.

“I am certain guests will embrace the opportunity to discover Peru through Acurio’s fresh ingredients and recipes and we are proud to welcome a restaurant that operates with sustainability at its core.”