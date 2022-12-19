Kempinski Hotel Cancún Celebrates its Official Opening in Mexico

Marking its 125th anniversary this year, Kempinski Hotel’s compelling story continues as the luxury hotel company officially opened ‘Kempinski Hotel Cancún’ last week beginning the start of a new chapter in one of the world’s most beautiful destinations.

The ceremony began with a blessing of the hotel by the owning family’s priest, Luis Pablo Garza Aguiar, accompanied by Kempinski’s signature ‘Ladies in Red’. Over one hundred guests enjoyed Kempinski’s 125 anniversary cocktail, with a welcome from the Interim General Manager Aref Sayegh, and speeches from the owner Ms Claudia Molina Basteris and Kempinski Hotel’s Chief Operating Officer of The Americas, Xavier Destribats, before the ribbon cutting ceremony. Entertainment was provided by a harpist and a band, appropriately named ‘Red Shoes’. Delicious drinks and canapés were served under the leadership of Executive Chef Rene Camelo.

Kempinski Hotel Cancún, with its white sandy beaches and crystal clear ocean, is a remarkable addition to the portfolio of Kempinski, globally present with 82 hotels in 36 countries. The hotel occupies one of the finest beaches in Cancún, with a 400-metre stretch of breathtaking coastline, where giant turtles visit seasonally. The property offers 315 elegant guest rooms and 48 suites, all featuring a private balcony or terrace, with a panoramic view of the Caribbean Sea. Dining options include two AAA Five Diamond Award restaurants, plus private beachside Cabanas and an enticing club lounge for guests to enjoy. Two swimming pools, an oceanfront whirlpool, a Mayan-inspired spa with relaxation gardens, a fully equipped fitness centre, a tennis centre, a beauty salon, and a Kids Club, to delight the youngest family members complete the facilities of this exceptional hotel.

For meetings, weddings and conferences for large groups, there is abundant indoor and outdoor event space. From an 11,220-sq-ft (1,000 sq m) divisible ballroom to elegant meeting rooms, boardrooms, breakout spaces and outdoor venues by the pool, or a beachfront venue for up to 700 guests, there are ample options to elevate events and customise meetings.

Xavier Destribats, Chief Operating Officer of The Americas, and a Member of the Management Board of Kempinski S.A. said: “Cancún is a top vacation destination and we are delighted to be here in Mexico with wonderfully committed colleagues to take care of our guests. We will continue to explore new destinations with outstanding and iconic hotels, where we will continue to bring the Kempinski DNA to life. In addition, members of our loyalty programme KEMPINSKI DISCOVERY, part of the Global Hotel Alliance’s GHA DISCOVERY, the world’s largest loyalty programme of independent hotel brands, will enjoy memorable experiences and local offers besides earning and redeeming DISCOVERY Dollars (D$), in this Kempinski jewel in Cancún.”

“We are excited to partner with Kempinski Hotels at our iconic property in Cancún, and we can see that Kempinski is already bringing a new level of luxury and service to our resort,” adds Claudia Molina Basteris, Chief Executive Officer Grupo Inmobiliario Mosa S.A.

Located in Cancún’s hotel zone, the luxurious property can be reached in 25 minutes from Cancún International Airport as well as from downtown Cancún.