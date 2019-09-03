JW Marriott Maldives Resort to open in November

JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa will open on the island of Vagaru, Shaviyani Atoll, on November 1st.

Headed up by general manager Marc Gussing, the beautiful property will feature 60 spacious villas starting at an enormous 234 square metres, all with private pools.

Exceptional dining is a at the resort’s core; it will showcase one of the most impressive culinary offerings in the Maldives with five restaurants and chefs from some of the world’s top restaurants, including Nobu.

Located a 55-minute seaplane flight to the north of Male, JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa will place a strong emphasis on privacy.

Private decks and pools are designed so they can’t be seen from outside the villas and in-villa dining will be on offer for couples or families looking for meals in a private setting.

The resort will feature one of the most impressive culinary offerings in the Maldives with five restaurants, three fully-serviced bars with 98 different types of rum, an expansive wine cellar with over 300 labels and a chef’s garden.

The ultra-expansive villas are designed to look like inverted Dhoni boats, and there are four villa categories to choose from.

Situated in the untouched northern atoll of Shaviyani, the island’s surrounding natural reef is just metres from the shore and teeming with sea life.

An on-site marine biologist will ensure the pristine reef remains untouched and in perfect health while overseeing aquatic expeditions including diving and snorkelling.

A Spa by JW, overwater gym and an open-air yoga pavilion will offer cutting-edge and indulgent spa treatments and a daily schedule of yoga and fitness activities.