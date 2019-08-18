Stay at Downton Abbey with Airbnb

Highclere Castle - the home of Downton Abbey - is now available for a once-in-a-lifetime stay available on Airbnb.

For one night only, Highclere Castle will open its doors to two guests, giving super fans an opportunity to immerse themselves in the iconic location of Downton Abbey, and learn what life might have been like for the Crawleys.

Guests will be treated like royalty during their stay, with the earl and countess of Carnarvon inviting their guests to join them for an exclusive evening of cocktails in the saloon followed by a traditional dinner in the state dining room, being waited on by Highclere Castle’s own butler.

After dinner, coffee will be served in the Library before the guests retire to one of the principal bedrooms with an en-suite bathroom and views over 1,000 acres of rolling parkland.

Before departing the next day, guests will enjoy a delicious breakfast prior to a private tour of Highclere Castle’s extensive grounds.

The castle itself covers 100,000 square feet and has a total of 300 rooms.

Throughout the property, the rooms are opulently decorated and furnished, with each detail providing a unique insight into Highclere Castle’s history.

fans will get the opportunity to explore iconic rooms, such as the drawing room, or relax in one of the gallery bedrooms, following in the footsteps of kings and queens.

In celebration of the motion picture event Downton Abbey, booking for the listing will open on October 1st at noon.

Hadi Moussa, general manager for northern Europe Airbnb, commented: “We are thrilled to be able to offer fans the ultimate Downton Abbey experience through this once-in-a-lifetime-stay at Highclere Castle.

“At Airbnb we are passionate about offering unique and unforgettable travel experiences to our community, and we are certain that guests will have a magical experience while staying on the iconic location of Downton Abbey.”