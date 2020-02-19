Jumeirah Zabeel Saray launches new cancer focused spa treatment

The Talise Ottoman Spa at Jumeirah Zabeel Saray has become the first hotel in the Middle East to launch a bespoke ‘Love Yourself At Every Stage’ wellness programme.

The programme is designed for cancer survivors and those currently undergoing treatment.

The initiative focuses on treatments and therapies allowing cancer patients and survivors to enjoy 360-degree relaxation along with the pampering facilities.

The Talise Ottoman Spa therapists have undergone intensive training directly with Julie Bach, the founder of the Wellness for Cancer from the US.

All therapists are certified to offer special treatments including massages for those who have undergone surgery, have an open wound or lymph node sensitivities.

Speaking about her work, Bach comments: “Historically many spas didn’t want the responsibility, nor the reliability of cancer and I can think of no greater purpose for my life than teaching compassion to our industry and stewarding peace to individuals who are suffering.”

Bach and her team consult with cancer centres, oncology specialists, integrative medicine experts, and wellness specialists to establish treatments, including facials, massages and yoga.

To ensure that all treatments are adapted to the needs of cancer patients and those in remission, therapists focus on the key parameters, which include site, pressure, position, and product.

Therapists are able to modify treatments accordingly for those who have just undergone surgery, or other procedures involved in the cancer journey.

In order to position itself as the bridge between the three pillars of wellness, fitness, and healthy eating tips, Jumeirah Zabeel Saray’s programme also has a focus on the emotional intelligence in dealing with guests who are touched by cancer.

Changes occur to patient’s skin, body and mental state, which are often just as damaging, causing those still in treatment or in remission to have low self-esteem and body image issues.

Offering massage and yoga increases mobility and helps patient’s nervous systems, while the interpersonal benefits achieved through personal connections at the spa assist with a positive mental well-being.

All treatments in the wellness for cancer programme promote relaxation and help release oxytocin and serotonin, which assist in attaining a better night’s sleep.

Talise Ottoman Spa director, Afrah Hamdy comments: “For those touched by cancer and survivors, it’s important that all facials, massages and treatments are adapted for their specific needs and delivered by experienced therapists, whether they have just been diagnosed, or are in remission.”