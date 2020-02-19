ME Dubai to open in the Opus by Omniyat this weekend

Designed by world-renowned late architect, Zaha Hadid, ME Dubai will take residence in the Opus by Omniyat building when it opens in March.

The property is located in the heart of the Burj Khalifa district.

This is the first and last hotel where the Iraqi-British architect has designed both the exterior and interior of the hotel, making ME Dubai her legacy project.

Hadid was famous for her intensely futuristic architecture, characterised by curves, sharp angles and bold materials and the ME Dubai hotel is no exception.

The hotel boasts 74 rooms and 19 suites - including the Passion Suite, Personality Suite, Vibe Room and the ultra-luxurious ME Suite.

With awe-inspiring originality, Hadid’s design reinvents the balance between solid and void, opaque and transparent, interior and exterior.

The Opus itself spans 2,000,000 square feet, comprising of two separate towers that connect in the form of a cube and featuring a ‘carved’ central void, which appears to hover above the ground.

The centre of the building provides unexpected and dramatic views of the exterior.

During the day, the Opus is a luminous surface, reflecting the dazzling Dubai sun, with the LED lighting highlighting the vivid character of the building in the evening.

The property will feature signature furniture throughout the lobby, lounges and reception areas, all of which was either designed or personally selected by Zaha Hadid.

ME Dubai will act as a platform for contemporary Middle Eastern culture, bringing together music, art, design, fashion and gastronomy in curated experiences that celebrate the latest trends, events and scene leaders shaping the local cultural landscape.

With properties located in cultural capitals around the world, ME by Meliá creates a unique link to the communities in which it operates.