JetBlue To Start New Nonstop Flights to Belize

The Belize Tourism Board (BTB) is pleased to announce a new partnership with JetBlue Airlines, New York’s Hometown Airline®, which today revealed the first-ever nonstop service between New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and Belize’s Phillip S.W. Goldson.

Marking New York as the 11th U.S. city to offer nonstop service to the Central American nation, JetBlue will operate year-round roundtrip flights three times a week – Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays – with the inaugural flight scheduled for Dec. 6, 2023.

“We’re thrilled to announce the new partnership between Belize and JetBlue and can’t wait to welcome JetBlue’s first-ever flight to our country in December,” said Hon. Anthony Mahler, Belize’s Minister of Tourism and Diaspora Relations. “This is a huge win for our ongoing efforts to make Belize accessible to more U.S. visitors, with JFK being one of the biggest air travel hubs for tens of millions of travelers. We’re excited for JetBlue to join the family of airline partners offering nonstop flight options to Belize and we invite everyone to visit and discover the beauty of this enchanting country and all that it has to offer.”

“JetBlue is committed to delivering exceptional travel experiences to our customers and our expansion to Belize reflects our dedication to connecting customers to the most popular and unique destinations,” said David Jehn, vice president of network planning and partnerships, JetBlue. “We look forward to not only introducing our low fares and great service to Belize customers but also providing access to all the cities we serve from New York.”

Belize is quickly becoming a popular destination for American travelers. As of April 2023, more than 68% of all overnight arrivals to the destination came from the United States. This is expected to increase thanks to the new direct flight service and represents a very optimistic outlook for the dynamic growth of the Belizean tourism industry.

As one of Central America’s most biodiverse countries, Belize is home to the largest Barrier Reef in the Northern and Western Hemispheres, indigenous cultures, mystical Maya caves, pristine Caribbean waters, wondrous aquatic habitats, lush tropical jungles, wildlife reserves, and cascading flora and fauna. Belize is the only English-speaking country in the region where the U.S. dollar is widely accepted making it an ideal vacation destination where numerous adventures are waiting to be had. To learn more, visit travelbelize.org.