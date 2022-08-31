Japan will raise daily entry cap and ease restrictions for tourism

All eyes are on Japan’s loosening of border controls, as tourists around the world are eager to visit the country without signing up for a group tour. The good news is that, according to a Japan Times report, the country will start admitting tourists who are not part of a guided package tour.

However, the government has yet to announce the exact terms for this new tourism measure. It’s likely that tourists can enter Japan independently without being escorted as part of a guided group tour, but they may still need to organise their visit through a travel agency who will manage their itinerary in Japan, as previously reported by NHK.

In the meantime, Japan will raise its daily overseas arrival from 20,000 to 50,000 people starting Wednesday September 7. Travellers will also be exempted from taking a pre-arrival Covid-19 test if they are fully vaccinated (booster included) with a vaccine approved by the country.