The summer vacation tourism of China sees upturn

Many domestic online travel agencies in China as of August 28th have posted their data of this year’s summer vacation.

Long-haul tourism in the first month of the summer vacation witnessed a stable revival after the cautionary asterisk was removed from the travel code apps of China.



Tuniu’s July data from showed that around 84 percent of travelers selected independent long distance trips. The number of travelers booking independent tourism products by the end of July has increased by almost 5 percent from the same time 2021.



Xie Xiaoqing, a senior researcher at the Ctrip Research Institute, said that now people are keen on exploring, so travel confidence is improving with better scientific, accurate and optimized epidemic control measures.

Xie added that in parents and children, steady growth in travel has been seen as well as young enthusiasts’ emphasize resilience of domestic tourism consumption market.

Qunar’s data showed few challenges faced by long-haul trips in early August, because of intermittent COVID outbreaks in few Chinese cities. Nevertheless, credit to the coupons related to tourism consumption issued by the government.

Local tourism witnessed some upturn, and didn’t influence the whole summer vacation market.



Data from Muniao, a short-term rental booking platform, showed as of Aug 21st that orders during the summer vacation period was 1.8 times the same as 2019.



The tourism market is expected to undergo some changes as the back-to-school season approaches in the second half of 2022.