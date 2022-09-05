Japan reopens to individual tourists,

On September 7, the government will allow tourists from all countries to enter Japan without joining a guided tour. However, travellers must make travel and accommodation arrangements via travel agencies.

Travel agencies must secure means of communication with tourists during their stay.

Travel agencies will be responsible for the tours, and will need to obtain phone numbers and other relevant contact information from the tourists. Agencies will also be required to ask tourists to follow basic anti-infection measures, such as wearing face masks.

The country also plans to drop pre-departure testing requirements for fully vaccinated travellers (including one booster dose). The country is also about to increase the daily cap of tourists allowed to enter Japan from 20,000 to 50,000.

Nevertheless, despite loosening restrictions in September, travellers will still need to sign a form promising they will comply with local coronavirus protocol. They will also need to complete an online questionnaire, take a PCR test on arrival, and download a health monitoring app