Jamaica minister of tourism heads to New York to promote sector

Edmund Bartlett, minister of tourism for the Caribbean island of Jamaica is set to meet with partners at the United Nations this week to discuss developments in the sector.

While in New York, he will also meet with potential investors.

In outlining the significance of the meetings with these stakeholders, Bartlett said: “The visit to New York is to accomplish a number of things.

“Among them is my meeting with the United Nations’ division of partners to discuss the relationship with the Global Tourism Resilience & Crisis Management Centre and our strategic development, particularly in areas of climate change and seismic disruptions.”

The centre is dedicated to assisting with preparedness, management and recovery from disruptions and crises that impact tourism and threaten economies and livelihoods.

Just this week, the president of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta, accepted an invitation to be honorary co-chair representing Africa.

“I will also be having a series of discussions with potential investors in the area of shopping to look at the building out of mega shopping facilities in Jamaica.

“One of these discussions will be with one of the largest developers of shopping malls in the United States and there is strong interest in building out such a facility in Montego Bay,” Bartlett added.

While in New York, Bartlett will also speak at the Jamaica Independence black tie gala.

The gala, which is organized by the Jamaica Independence Gala Society, is an annual event for celebrants from the business, ecumenical and organisational communities to celebrate the island’s independence.

“This staging of the gala will also honour acclaimed actress Kerry Washington and our very own Byron LaBeach, the distinguished Olympian of the 1952 Helsinki games,” added Bartlett.

In acknowledging the importance of the event, the minister continued: “I am delighted to speak at this significant gathering which forms part of the Independence celebration activities for the diaspora and will bring focus to the great work being done by non-profit organisation, Food for the Poor.”

Jamaica has been recognised as the Caribbean’s Leading Beach Destination by voters at the World Travel Awards.