JA Resorts & Hotels wins WTTC stamp of approval

To go above and beyond in assuring guests’ safety, JA Resorts & Hotels has introduced a comprehensive programme of hygiene protection.

The prevention scheme maps the guest journey in any JA property from arrival to check-out, so that every aspect of sanitisation, social distancing and safety protocols are covered.

Applicable across the JA Resorts & Hotels portfolio of nine properties in the United Arab Emirates and Indian Ocean, the full programme and procedures at each property includes directives from government entities, respected industry certifications and the newly added protocols of the World Travel & Tourism Council’s #SafeTravels programme.

The WTTC represents the global private sector of tourism, with a mission to ensure the sector is seamless, secure, safe, inclusive and sustainable.

The #SafeTravels initiative provides guidance and best practices as the industry moves from crisis management to recovery and is the first ever global safety and hygiene stamp.

ADVERTISEMENT

The specially designed stamp will allow travellers to recognise governments and businesses around the world which have adopted health and hygiene global standardised protocols – so consumers can experience ‘Safe Travels’.

JA Resorts & Hotels chief executive, Anthony Ross, shared: “The safety of our guests and our own team-members is our highest priority.

“We are adapting to this new normal as quickly and effectively as possible so that our local customers feel safe and protected on their staycations, and to reassure our international visitors that we are more than ready and waiting for them once flights resume and borders open again.

“We are all in this together and even with this robust base, we will continuously listen, amend, update and improve wherever possible throughout this journey.”