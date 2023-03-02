“It’s Lights Out and Away We Go”

Marriott Bonvoy Moments offers incredible experiences with the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team including Drivers Lewis Hamilton, George Russell and Mick Schumacher, Team Principal & CEO Toto Wolff and Team engineers

Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International’s portfolio of 30 extraordinary hotel brands and award-winning travel program, and The Ritz-Carlton are once again inviting members to experience the thrill of motorsport through its long-standing relationship with the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team.

Yesterday, Marriott Bonvoy Moments launched 11 VIP experiences with the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team in Miami.

Additional Moments will be released throughout the entire 2023 season, allowing members to fully immerse themselves in the world of the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team. Members can use points earned from travel and everyday activities to bid on exclusive packages including:

A lap around a race circuit in a high-performance Mercedes-AMG car driven by a Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team Driver.

A sleepover on the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team yacht during the Monaco Grand Prix.

The Ritz-Carlton Ultimate Weekend packages in Miami, Montreal and Mexico City, where VIP race access will be complemented with memorable touches from the brand, including hotel stays, spa treatments and immersive dining experiences.

Behind-the-scenes access to the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team over the race weekend.

Access to the iconic Ritz-Carlton Silver Arrows Lounge in Miami, Montreal, Singapore, Las Vegas, Mexico City and Abu Dhabi, where Marriott Bonvoy Moments winners and other VIPs will have the chance to enjoy the brand’s world-renowned hospitality.

An insider tour of the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team factory in Brackley, UK where winners can see the cutting-edge facilities where more than 950 Mercedes team members work tirelessly to prepare for all the on-track action from car design and development to state-of-the-art simulation and bespoke engineering services.

Up close and personal experiences with the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team including Drivers Lewis Hamilton, George Russell and Mick Schumacher, Team Principal & CEO Toto Wolff and Team engineers.

“From Jeddah to Silverstone to the debut race in Las Vegas, we are thrilled to offer Marriott Bonvoy members the chance to experience a race weekend alongside the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team,” said Jackie McAllister, Vice President, Loyalty Brand & Moments Marketing at Marriott International. “Marriott Bonvoy Moments experiences will go live throughout the season, offering new ways for travelers to fuel their passion for the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team and motorsport.”

“Our partnership with the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team brings together two likeminded brands that share a commitment to excellence and a desire to create unforgettable experiences,” said Donna McNamara, Vice President and Global Brand Leader, The Ritz-Carlton. “Through Marriott Bonvoy Moments we are excited to be able to offer our guests unmatched access and the opportunity to experience the truly thrilling world of Formula One up close.”

Marriott Bonvoy Moments packages with the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team are now live for the season at moments.marriottbonvoy.com. Additional Moments packages will be added throughout the season.