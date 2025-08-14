Introducing Pambele – Mozambique’s best-kept barefoot luxury secret

Pambele, a private beachfront house on the coastline of the San Sebastian Peninsula is relaunching as an exclusive barefoot-luxury destination for discerning travellers. With its prime location in the Bazaruto Archipelago, within the Vilanculos Coastal Wildlife Sanctuary, and a renewed commitment to bespoke travel - Pambele is emerging as Mozambique’s best-kept barefoot luxury secret.

Owned by the same conservation-minded family behind Botswana’s renowned Mashatu Game Reserve, Pambele combines the privacy of a fully staffed coastal home with the authentic charm of Mozambique’s pristine and unspoiled coastline.

The newly relaunched Pambele offers exclusive-use stays, welcoming up to ten guests across five sea-facing en-suite villas. The open-plan living spaces, private sunbathing decks, and spacious outdoor area blends with the natural surroundings to create a seamless indoor-outdoor experience, all with uninterrupted ocean views and direct beach access.

Nested between untouched coastal forest and turquoise waters facing the famed Bazaruto Archipelago National Park, Pambele’s setting is both secluded and spectacular.

“Guests wake to the sound of waves with the ocean and soft sand just steps away - to enjoy 200 metres of beachfront where they can walk for kilometres during low tide, spot flamingos feeding in the shallows, appreciate the authentic Mozambican Dhows sailing by or simply savour the tranquil rhythm of coastal living.” – Zoe Dednam, Operations Manager.

Daily land and sea-based activities are included in every stay – from snorkelling, seasonal whale watching, kayaking, island picnics, birding, beach walks, and fishing trips aboard Pambele’s dedicated motorized catamaran. Freshly caught seafood is often prepared that same day by the house chef — sea to plate at its finest.

With décor and design inspired and sourced by local artisans, and a solar-powered and natural water filtration system, guests’ off-the-grid stays are both authentic to Mozambique and environmentally conscious. The dedicated local team is always on hand, offering intuitive, personalised service, ensuring every moment is tailored to guests’ pace and preferences.

Conrad Dednam, General Manager shared: “Pambele reflects its owners’ shared values of responsible travel, community upliftment, and conservation-first tourism. Pambele isn’t just a house on the beach. It’s a place to reconnect with nature, with each other, and with a quieter, more grounding pace of life.”

Guests can fly into Vilanculos International Airport (VNX) via daily flights from Johannesburg with Airlink. From there, guests take a 45-minute boat ride or a 7-minute scenic helicopter charter straight to Pambele Beach House. Pambele’s General Manager personally welcomes guests upon arrival, ensuring a warm and seamless transition.

p>Whether packaged with Mashatu as a safari-and-sea experience, or as a stand-alone destination for groups seeking seaside privacy and tranquillity, Pambele offers something rare: the luxury to create your perfect day - every day.

Pambele is now open for group bookings year-round (excluding February). To make enquiries please email [email protected] or visit https://pambele.co.mz.