Greater Palm Springs Launches Inaugural Spa Month This September

This September, take time for yourself. Greater Palm Springs Spa Month invites both visitors and locals to embrace the art of self-care with a destination-wide celebration of wellness, serenity, and renewal.

Coinciding with National Self-Care Awareness Month, Greater Palm Springs Spa Month features more than 80 exclusive, limited-time offers and curated packages from some of the region’s most sought-after spas and resorts. From mineral-rich soaks and signature rituals to immersive sound baths beneath the stars, this is the perfect time to relax, recharge, and reconnect—with yourself and the natural beauty of the oasis.

A Destination Where Wellness Comes Naturally

Rooted in ancient healing waters and surrounded by scenic desert landscapes, Greater Palm Springs has long been a refuge for rest and rejuvenation. Spa Month celebrates the restorative power of the destination’s natural landscapes, open space, and exceptional spa experiences. Participants can select from stay-and-spa packages, treatment offers, or day pass specials, including some of these great deals:

Boutique Wellness, Elevated

At Terra Palm Springs, guests receive 30% off all body treatments throughout Spa Month. Tucked in the heart of Palm Springs, this 13-room Ayurvedic-inspired wellness retreat offers massages and scrubs paired with a full wellness circuit—including a Himalayan salt sauna, cold plunge, rain room, and more.

Island-Inspired Indulgence

At Spa Rosa at Tommy Bahama Miramonte Resort & Spa, relax island-style with 20% off all 50-minute or longer treatments, including custom massages, rejuvenating facials, and full-body rituals. After your treatment, unwind with access to the spa’s tranquil pools, steam room, and serene desert garden setting.

Signature Rituals

At Spa La Quinta, enjoy Fascia Stretch Therapy, a 60-minute treatment designed to improve flexibility, reduce tension, and enhance mobility, from $100. This targeted experience helps release tight muscles and restore natural movement for overall well-being.

Stay & Spa Packages

Join Good Vibes Floating Sound Bath at Azure Palm Hot Springs on September 14 and receive $100 off the overnight package—an immersive experience that combines mineral pools, sound therapy, and stargazing in the desert sky.

These are just a few of the exclusive experiences available during Spa Month. More participating spas and resorts are joining regularly, each offering their own unique take on the wellness lifestyle Greater Palm Springs is known for.

Greater Palm Springs Spa Month is made possible with support from the City of Indian Wells and the City of Rancho Mirage.

Plan Your Self-Care Escape

Spa Month runs September 1–30, 2025. Whether you’re seeking stillness, renewal, or a deeper connection to your surroundings, you’ll find your perfect wellness retreat here.

Reservations are required at many spas, including for day passes. Explore all participating locations, browse offers, and book now at www.SpaMonthGPS.com.