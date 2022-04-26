Introducing caravan by Habitas

Habitas, the rapidly growing global eco-hospitality group redefining the concept of traditional luxury, announces its newest travel experience alongside its latest “home” in the AlUla region in the Northwest of Saudi Arabia. Launching March 2022, Habitas will introduce Caravan by Habitas - its first immersive glamping experience for people seeking adventure, surprise and human connection. The ethos behind the Caravan is to create human connection through play and bringing out the inner child in guests. Known for its experience-led hospitality and environmentally conscious designs (the brand’s unique construction methodology allows it to build in an efficient manner with minimal environmental impact), Caravan AlUla will use airstreams to further demonstrate Habitas’ sustainable ethos and access unique locations.

The 22 Caravan rooms are chic airstreams, offering a variety of scenic views, that are equipped with a private outdoor deck, air conditioning and wifi, a queen sized bed (or 2 single beds), an indoor lounge, a kitchenette stocked with snacks and a private shower and bathroom. The Caravan rooms also feature a variety of hidden details such as coloring books, disco lights and a sound system, curated books, theraguns and scalp massagers, that exist for no greater reason than to ensure you have fun and stop taking life too seriously.

“We are excited to expand our brand in a new direction and to offer a new type of experience, we invite people to come on an adventure, to play in raw nature,” says Co-founder and CEO of Habitas, Oliver Ripley. “We’ve chosen AlUla - one of the oldest cities in the Arabian Peninsula - as our first outpost for this new, immersive concept for its history, culture and natural heritage. We hope that our Caravan concept will provide travelers with a unique way to discover new and untapped destinations around the world, in nature and activating unique and experiential accommodation.”

Caravan AlUla’s gathering spaces take influence from ancient Bedouins who traveled the land and incense routes. At the center of the U-shaped formation of the airstreams is the Gathering Tent, a communal place for guests to come together, explore, play and connect. Inspired by living spaces in traditional Saudi homes, the interiors are ornamented with colorful antiques and heritage crafts from Saudi Arabia. The space is full of old games, books, toys, shisha, tea, and other surprises to discover. At night a large fire pit with circular seating invites guests to sit under the star flooded sky.

True to Habitas’ six programming pillars - music, wellness, adventure, culture, learning, and culinary - the experience will feature cultural discourse, performances, interactive art installations, and an immersive adventure programming which includes Canyon Crossing, Desert Trekking, Arabian Horse Treks, Stargazing and Desert Survival Skills. The Guests of the Caravan will be able to enjoy amenities consisting of an agora- a central gathering space, a library, a games room, a fire pit, the yoga deck, etc at a more affordable rate to the main resort at Habitas AlUla and dining amenities consisting of three playfully decorated food trucks and a food court.

The food trucks - which are accompanied by a family-style dining area with communal tables and cushioned seating - include a pink, holographic ice cream truck which will drive around and give free homemade ice cream to kids, a mirrored pizza truck with vintage signs and a locally-inspired coffee and juice truck.

In addition guests can experience an outdoor cinema, with movies projected onto the rocks and fresh made popcorn, a desert inspired jungle gym, and a teddy bear tent. Guests move around the resort by off-road electric bikes.

This travel experience also highlights an extensive wellness program on site with access to services and amenities at Thuraya Wellness located at the Habitas AlUla property, a 3-5 minute drive from the caravans. Guests will have access to all Habitas AlUla facilities including Thuraya Wellness’ spa menu and programming schedule which begins with Daily Morning Yoga and is followed by rituals and activities like the Bedouin Sound Sensorama, the Desert Clay Circle ceremony, essence-making, and closes with Candlelit Stargazing Yoga.

Targeted towards millennials or “experience seekers with a pioneering spirit,” Caravan AlUla aims to provide its travelers adventure without boundaries, connecting like-minded explorers on a non-traditional, unforgettable journey.

Rates: Caravan by Habitas at AlUla will start at $400 USD or $1,500.51 SAR per night.

About AlUla

Located 620 miles from Riyadh, in North-West Saudi Arabia, AlUla is a place of extraordinary natural and human heritage. The vast area, covering over 14,000 sq. miles, includes a lush oasis valley, towering sandstone mountains and ancient cultural heritage sites dating back thousands of years to when the Lihyan and Nabataean kingdoms reigned. The most well-known and recognized site in AlUla is Hegra, Saudi Arabia’s first UNESCO World Heritage Site. A 130 acre ancient city, Hegra was the principal southern city of the Nabataean Kingdom and comprises 111 well-preserved tombs, many with elaborate facades cut out of the sandstone outcrops surrounding the walled urban settlement. Current research also suggests Hegra was the most southern outpost of the Roman Empire after the Romans conquered the Nabataeans in 106 CE.

In addition to Hegra, AlUla is also home to ancient Dadan, the capital of the Dadan and Lihyan Kingdoms and considered to be one of the most developed 1st millennium BCE cities of the Arabian Peninsula. And Jabal Ikmah, an open-air library of hundreds of inscriptions and writings in many different languages. AlUla Old Town, a labyrinth of more than 900 mudbrick homes developed from at least the 12th century, and Hijaz Railway and Hegra Fort, key sites in the story and conquests of Lawrence of Arabia. www.experiencealula.com

www.ourhabitas.com I Instagram: @our_habitas

Habitas AlUla has been nominated for Middle East’s Leading New Resort 2022 and Saudi Arabia’s Leading New Hotel 2022 by World Travel Awards