Inaugural Singapore pavilion at COP27

Singapore is organising its inaugural Singapore Pavilion at the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference 27th Conference of the Parties (COP27), which will run from 6 to 18 November 2022 in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. Themed around ‘Building a Future of Green Possibilities’, the Singapore Pavilion showcases how Singapore is actively planting the seeds of change in our economy, environment, and society to achieve a net zero future by 2050. The pavilion is a partnership with over 100 partners from corporates, media, academia, international organisations, and non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

At the start of COP27 on 6 November, the Singapore Pavilion will be launched with a welcome address by Ms Grace Fu, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment of Singapore, followed by a keynote speech by Mr Ravi Menon, Managing Director, Monetary Authority of Singapore. The event will close with a panel discussion with representatives from the Singapore Government, businesses, and youth.

Throughout the conference period, the Singapore Pavilion will highlight Singapore’s enduring commitment to the global effort against climate change through events and programmes in collaboration with various distinguished partners. Hosted in line with the thematic days designated by the Egypt COP27 Presidency, these events include panel discussions and fireside chats from governments, businesses and the community. The exhibits at the Singapore Pavilion will showcase the Singapore Green Plan 2030, innovative climate solutions as well as international collaborations that help the region and beyond adopt sustainable solutions.

The full programme, daily agenda and list of partners for the COP27 Singapore Pavilion can be found on https://www.cop-pavilion.gov.sg. The programmes are also available for those in Singapore as they will be live-streamed and available on the Singapore Pavilion website.

Source: Zawya