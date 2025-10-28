IHG’s Tom Rowntree to Discuss the Evolution of Modern Luxury at ILHA INSPIRE Prague

As the luxury hospitality industry continues to redefine what sophistication means to the modern traveler, Tom Rowntree, Vice President of Luxury & Lifestyle Brands at IHG Hotels & Resorts, will take the stage at ILHA INSPIRE Europe, November 12–13 at the Congress Centre of the Czech National Bank in Prague.

In an exclusive conversation titled “IHG’s New Vision for Modern Luxury,” Rowntree will speak with Terence Baker, Senior News Editor, STR / CoStar News Hotels, exploring how IHG is building iconic luxury brands designed for individuality, authenticity, and meaningful connection.

Building Iconic Luxury Brands for the Modern Traveler

Drawing on his leadership across brands like Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental, and Vignette Collection, Rowntree will discuss how IHG is redefining luxury through thoughtful brand evolution and deep consumer insight. The conversation will explore:

Reimagining legacy brands while preserving heritage and identity

Balancing modern innovation with timeless sophistication

The rise of multigenerational and experiential travel

How wellness, cultural connection, and authenticity are shaping the future of luxury

Beyond the stage, INSPIRE Prague offers countless opportunities to connect with the people shaping the future of luxury hospitality. Attendees can unwind and network in the INSPIRE Hub, enjoy curated cocktail receptions, and engage in informal meetups designed to spark conversation and collaboration. It’s a relaxed yet dynamic environment where meaningful connections turn into lasting partnerships — and where the leaders of the luxury hotel world come together to share ideas, celebrate innovation, and build relationships that extend well beyond the conference.

A Global Gathering of Hospitality Leaders

With 300+ attendees and 60+ speakers, INSPIRE Prague will bring together hotel owners, investors, developers, and brand leaders to explore innovation, culture, wellness, technology, development, and investment in the luxury sector. Following Prague, ILHA will host INSPIRE USA at Resorts World Las Vegas, December 10–11, continuing the global dialogue on leadership and opportunity in luxury hospitality.