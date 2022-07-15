IHG’s Hotel Indigo launches Hotel Indigo Brisbane City Centre





Vista Hospitality Group, in partnership with IHG Hotels & Resorts, is excited to announce the launch of Hotel Indigo Brisbane City Centre which also marks the debut of the boutique luxury and lifestyle brand in Queensland.

Just as no two neighbourhoods are alike, no two Hotel Indigos are the same. With distinct storytelling through design, restaurant and bar concepts and guest experiences, Hotel Indigo hotels not only celebrate the stories of the neighbourhood, they are part of the community.

Ideally located in the riverside suburb of North Quay, Hotel Indigo Brisbane City Centre offers guests a creatively curated retreat that showcases the sights, sounds and flavours of its local neighbourhood across the entire guest journey.

Boasting a myriad of unique art and design features, the hotel is peppered with hand-painted artworks and murals created by local Queensland artists that reflect the city’s history makers, hidden gems and laneways.

Designed by Sydney-based interior design studio, JPDC, the interiors of the hotel have also been inspired by the transformative stories, hidden artistic flair and eclectic characters that have shaped the Brisbane CBD.

As a result, each of the 212 strikingly designed guest rooms pay homage to Brisbane’s unexpected treasures through a mix of carefully curated artworks and textures and are furnished with a full range of modern appliances.

At the hotel entrance guests will be greeted by two giant red doors spanning 6 metres high that are inspired by the red fairy doors on Burnett Lane, inviting the curious to uncover the hidden gems inside. This includes a graffiti covered Tuk Nook coffee cart in the lobby, history inspired black and white murals at the reception and a beautiful mural painted by local artists along the hotel corridors.

The hotel’s food and beverage concepts and outlets, including the signature restaurant Izakaya Publico, were designed in consultation with globally recognised consultant Shane Giles from Blue Salt. Izakaya Publico offers guests and locals an authentic Japanese dining experience using locally sourced seasonal produce across the menu which features signature grilled dishes such as Bonito Tataki and Kushiyaki Skewers.

For local beer, wine, and cocktail favourites with a sake twist, 1603 is the contemporary speakeasy inspired bar on level one that will become a firm favourite for anyone wanting to experience Brisbane’s newest evening venue.

According to Patrick Imbardelli, Board Member, Vista Hospitality Group and Chairman of Next Story Group, the launch of Hotel Indigo Brisbane City Centre is set to spark curiosity amongst visitors and locals alike with its strong sense of character and community.

“The local neighbourhood story of North Quay and its surrounding area, is interspersed into the DNA of Hotel Indigo Brisbane City Centre. Our aim is for the hotel to become part of the fabric of the community while creating an experience that is genuinely local and full of discovery,” Patrick said.

“Hotel Indigo Brisbane City Centre is a uniquely inspired hotel that is stylish yet approachable, with an aesthetic rooted in storytelling. It combines local character, distinctive design cues, vibrant colours, and rich textures and we know guests will delight in uncovering the hidden gems and unexpected finds that surround us in the heart of Brisbane.”

Matthew Tripolone, Managing Director, IHG Australasia & Pacific, said“Hotel Indigo has paved its way across the globe as a leader in the boutique and lifestyle category – one of the fastest-growing hotel segments. We know travellers are seeking even richer options to immerse in the communities they visit, and we are seeing this enthusiasm for new brands in the region from both guests and owners alike. We are delighted to continue the growth of Hotel Indigo with our partners at Vista Hospitality Group and look forward to opening in new neighbourhoods across the region.”

