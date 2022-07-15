Da Nang more popular to Korean stars, KoLs

Since the reopening of the direct air route linking Da Nang city with the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s Incheon, the central Vietnamese city has become more popular among Korean stars and Key Opinion Leaders (KoLs).

The municipal Department of Tourism said that since the resumption of Da Nang-Incheon flights in April, this city has welcomed five famous film crews and TV channels such as SBS, IHQ and partners, with the participation of many famous Korean stars such as Lee Joon-Gi, Lee Je-Hoon and Kim Yoo-Bin, and KoLs in the fields of tourism and sports like Cho Eun-bi, Kim Hye-Lin, Kim Ah-Ryong.

The visits by prestigious Korean artists and film crews have contributed to affirming Da Nang is not only a resort paradise, but also an ideal destination for international cinema works.

Recently, top star Lee Je-Hoon was present in Da Nang to film in the second season of “Taxi Driver” movie. According to Da Nang International Terminal Investment and Operation Joint Stock Company (AHT), some areas of the terminal were included in the filming of the movie by a crew of SBS TV and its partner Club House.

Previously, in June, Vietnamese fans were excited when actor Lee Joon-Gi came to Da Nang to film and have many experience in the beautiful coastal city, including Cham sculpture museum, Hoa stream tourist area, cafes, and Da Nang beach.

From June 17-30, Da Nang also welcomed the SBS TV crew to carry out a programme to promote the Vietnamese culture, tourism, cuisine and people with the participation of singer- musician-actress Kim YooBin, once a member of the famous Korean girl group Wonder Girls.

IHQ TV channel also chose Da Nang as the destination to record the tourism promotion programme “Travely” last May.

From March to the end of June, more than 35,000 foreign passengers arrived in Da Nang on 286 flights, including 71 flights from the RoK.

Vietnam has enjoyed multiple wins at the prestigious World Travel Awards in 2021. These include:

Asia’s Leading Destination 2021

Asia’s Leading Sustainable Tourism Destination 2021

Asia’s Leading Tourist Board 2021

Asia’s Leading Cultural City Destination 2021 (Hoi An)

World’s Best Golf Destination 2021 (World Golf Awards)

Asia’s Best Golf Destination 2021 (World Golf Awards)

Asia’s Best River Cruise Destination 2021 (World Cruise Awards)

Vietnam is also nominated in a host of categories in 2022. These include:

Asia’s Leading Beach Destination 2022

Asia’s Leading Cultural Destination 2022

Asia’s Leading Destination 2022

Asia’s Leading Nature Destination 2022

Asia’s Leading Tourist Board 2022

Asia’s Leading Youth Travel Destination 2022

Asia’s Leading Sustainable Tourism Destination 2022

Asia’s Leading Festival & Event Destination 2022 (Da Nang City)

Asia’s Leading Cultural City Destination 2022 (Hoi An)

Asia’s Leading Cultural City Destination 2022 (Hue City)

Asia’s Best Cruise Destination 2022 (World Cruise Awards)

Asia’s Best River Cruise Destination 2022 (World Cruise Awards)

Asia’s Best Culinary Destination (World Culinary Awards)

Asia’s Best Golf Destination 2022 (World Golf Awards)

World’s Best Wellness Destination 2022 (World Spa Awards)

Asia’s Best Spa Destination 2022 (World Spa Awards)