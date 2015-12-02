IBTM Connect to showcase industry knowledge online

IBTM Events has launched a new online platform, IBTM Connect.

The service is a resource hub for business events professionals to access and share knowledge and practical guidance.

The launch is part of a three-step plan to keep exhibitors, hosted buyers and the wider industry connected as they collectively navigate the impact of Covid-19.

IBTM Connect will host regularly updated content, including insightful webinars and videos from key industry professionals, ways to virtually network with industry peers and news and updates to prepare for recovery.

Commenting on the launch, Shane Hannam, portfolio director, IBTM Events, said: “We recognise that this is an unprecedented period of challenge for our industry and we are absolutely committed to continuing to provide support and education for our peers.

“Our connections and industry partnerships mean that we are uniquely positioned to create and curate high quality content from around the globe that can serve to provide insights and tangible benefits during this time.

“By keeping conversations going and sharing learnings, together we can weather the storm and emerge in the strongest possible position to rebuild and recover.”

Content will be refreshed regularly, including with weekly webinars from industry experts covering topics, including motivational keynote speaker Gary Bradt delivering a session on ‘how to cope during times of unprecedented change’ and Helen Moon, founder of Eventwell, talking about ‘mental health and wellbeing’.

The latest content on IBTM Connect covers everything from mental health and wellness, to managing a crisis and tips for working from home.

Further details will be announced in due course on the official website.