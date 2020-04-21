IATA continues to warn over imminent threat to aviation sector

The International Air Transport Association has called for support from governments to the aviation industry, to protect jobs and ensure that air services can be maintained.

In a joint statement with the International Transport Workers’ Federation, the body warned the economic situation facing the aviation industry remained severe.

Air passenger demand is down 80 per cent – with Virgin Australia entering voluntary administration and parts of low-cost carrier Norwegian filing for bankruptcy in the last 24-hours alone.

Airlines are facing a liquidity crisis which threatens the viability of 25 million jobs directly and indirectly dependent upon aviation, including jobs in the tourism and hospitality sectors, IATA said.

In the statement, IATA called on governments to ensure the protection of health workers caring for those with Covid-19 is prioritised.

Officials were also urged to provide immediate financial and regulatory support for airlines, in order to maintain the sustainability of terms and conditions for air transport workers, as well as assisting the industry to restart quickly by adapting regulations and lifting travel restrictions in a predictable and efficient manner.

“Airlines are facing the most critical period in the history of commercial aviation. Some governments have stepped in to help, and we thank them.

“But much, much more is needed.

“Direct financial support is essential to maintain jobs and ensure airlines can remain viable businesses.

“And when the world is ready to start travelling again, the global economy will need aviation at its best to help restore connectivity, tourism and global supply chains.

“That will require a harmonised approach with industry, workers and governments working together,” said Alexandre de Juniac, IATA director general.