Hyatt Launches Impression Makers Supper Club: A Culinary Luxury Experience

Hyatt Hotels Corporation has announced the launch of the Impression Makers Supper Club, a series of exclusive dinners from the Inclusive Collection, part of World of Hyatt, in collaboration with some of the most talented and innovative chefs in the world, debuting at Impression Moxché by Secrets this November.

Situated on an expansive stretch of palm-lined beach with exquisite sunset views, the all-suite, adults-only, ultra-luxury resort is the premier destination to experience charming Playa Del Carmen and discover the perfect blend of elevated Endless Privileges® and serene seclusion.

The inaugural event in a series of collaborative dinners, the first Impression Makers Supper Club experience will take place over three nights on November 17 – November 20, 2023, less than one year after the highly anticipated openings of Impression Moxché by Secrets and Impression Isla Mujeres by Secrets, showcasing the brand’s commitment to delivering luxury experiences for its discerning guests. This series of intimate dining experiences seeks to forge lasting collaborations with artisans who share the brand’s passion for providing premium luxury encounters, with an emphasis on thoughtfully curated tasting menus fusing contemporary culinary techniques with the finest ingredients and vibrant local flavors.

The immersive gourmet getaway weekend will be hosted by award-winning Chefs Jeremiah Stone and Fabian von Hauske Valtierra of six-time Michelin-star-rated Contra and Wildair restaurants in New York City. For this first installment, the chefs, known for their “innovative tasting menus and ambitious small plates”, will co-create a tasting menu alongside the talented Impression Moxché by Secrets Chefs and local experts, Karla Enciso and Orlando Trejo.

“As a leader in the luxury all-inclusive space, we know that distinctive culinary and cultural experiences are cornerstones of luxury travel. The Impression Makers Supper Club speaks to the guests’ evolving tastes and solidifies the brand commitment to providing unique yet memorable experiences that define the highest level of luxury with the Impression by Secrets brand,” said Erica Doyne, Senior Vice President, Global Marketing & Communications, Inclusive Collection, Hyatt. “Jeremiah and Fabian’s passion for local ingredients and creative vision combined with Impression Moxché by Secrets’ commitment to the highest quality and care will deliver upon this promise to create unforgettable moments around the table for the guests.”

“Food is one of the best ways to enjoy and remember a destination,” says Chef Jeremiah Stone. “For this dinner experience, we’re creating a menu that reflects our signature approach to cooking while celebrating Mexico’s diverse flavors, culture and unique ingredients,” adds Chef Fabian von Hauske Valtierra.

The Impression Makers Supper Club package at Impression Moxché by Secrets will include an array of events throughout a weekend of programming, including:

“A Taste of Impression” rooftop reception

An interactive brunch with the resort’s executive pastry chef, Mara Carrillo

The option of one gourmet experience including Tacos or Tanoshi

An intimate, multi-course collaboration dinner at the resort’s signature Teodoro restaurant curated by Chefs Jeremiah Stone and Fabian von Hauske Valtierra

The package has limited availability and is complimentary when booking a Signature Ocean View room category or higher for a minimum of three nights spanning November 17 – November 20, 2023.

To learn more about Impression by Secrets or to experience the upcoming Impression Makers Supper Club, please visit www.impressionbysecrets.com.