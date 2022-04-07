Hyatt Centric Santa Clara Silicon Valley Debuts

Hyatt Hotels Corporation announced today the opening of Hyatt Centric Santa Clara Silicon Valley, marking the latest lifestyle property to debut from the Hyatt Centric brand. The 220-suite hotel, which is conveniently located near the city’s top destinations, attracts guests who are looking to enjoy a stay in the heart of the action and explore the best of what Santa Clara has to offer, including the ultra-chic tech giant campuses, Levi Stadium, Santa Clara University, Historic Mission Santa Clara De Asis, and the bustling Mercado Santa Clara.

“We are thrilled to bring share-worthy experiences to the Santa Clara market,” shares Brent Larkin, general manager, Hyatt Centric Santa Clara Silicon Valley. “This property fully embraces Silicon Valley’s booming cultural scene, from the locally inspired menu at our lobby restaurant, to the murals crafted by local artists, and flexible meeting space – we are truly bringing something special to travelers and locals alike.”

Upon arrival, guests are greeted by the hotel lobby’s vibrant design, blending themes of Santa Clara’s urban landscape, California’s rich wine culture and renowned nature preserves into a rich and inviting visual. A welcoming, spacious lobby adorned with energizing colors, deep leathers and glowing natural light offers the ideal gathering space for reconnecting, collaborating, planning, and unwinding. Guests can also enjoy fresh, complimentary coffee services in the lobby and a grab-and-go market for necessities.

Located just off the hotel’s lobby is Hyatt Centric Santa Clara Silicon Valley’s signature restaurant, currently open for breakfast and light bites in the evening, with lunch to launch in the near future. The restaurant offers craft American fare with offerings such as Grilled BBQ Pork Ribs with Hoisin Honey Chili with Vegetable Root Apple Slaw and a signature burger, in addition to an all-American wine list, craft cocktails and ciders and beer on tap.

The hotel’s guestrooms can be accessed through digital key in the World of Hyatt mobile app, which utilizes Bluetooth technology that allows guests to use the World of Hyatt app on their iPhone or Android phone as a digital key. Once inside, guests are greeted by thoughtful, modern urban decor that reflects the personality and style of Santa Clara. Many suites feature walk-in showers and an in-room work area, and those who seek dramatic city views can opt in for a high-floor guestroom. Thoughtful high-end finishes and amenities round out the experience with signature brand touch points such as Drybar Buttercup hair dryers, Hyatt Centric-branded robes, and BeeKind bath amenities.

The hotel’s spacious pool terrace boasts colorful landscaping, plush seating and outdoor fireplaces where guests can embrace Santa Clara’s sunshine while enjoying small plates and thoughtfully curated cocktails. The pool terrace also offers a 3,500 square-foot hospitality deck complete with an outdoor living area, high-end dining tables, and a semi-private deck available for groups. The terrace flows beautifully into a flexible meeting space offering an upscale venue for groups of all sizes. To complete the experience, a 24-hour modern fitness center is lined with floor-to-ceiling windows and features Peloton bikes with views of the pool terrace.

To make a reservation at Hyatt Centric Santa Clara Silicon Valley, please visit hyattcentricsantaclarasiliconvalley.com. To celebrate the hotel’s grand opening, guests who book qualifying stays through July 5, 2022 can receive 10% off their room rate. Terms and conditions apply.

Guided by its purpose of care, Hyatt’s multi-layered Global Care & Cleanliness Commitment further enhances its operational guidance and resources around colleague and guest safety and peace of mind. More information on Hyatt’s commitment can be found here: hyatt.com/care-and-cleanliness.

