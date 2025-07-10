Hotel Communication Network Named One of Canada’s Top 20 Moonshot Ventures™ of 2025

Hotel Communication Network (HCN), the world leader in AI Concierge powered guestroom tablets, has been named one of Canada’s Top 20 Moonshot Ventures™ of 2025, an exclusive honor presented by the National Angel Capital Organization (NACO), a Government of Canada agency established to encourage innovation and support capital raising for pre IPO companies.

The announcement follows a closed-door showcase at the NACO Summit where Canada’s most promising early-stage companies were unveiled to an elite audience of investors and innovation leaders. Selected through a rigorous nomination and evaluation process, the Moonshot represents the country’s boldest, most visionary ventures in sectors spanning AI, cleantech, healthtech, space, and more. HCN was nominated by Keiretsu Forum Canada, recognizing its pioneering work in revolutionizing hotel communications and enhancing the digital guest journey.

Leveraging advances in AI technologies, HCN developed the first human-looking AI Concierge persona capable of addressing guests individually with full voice integration and providing voice-activated access to all guest services during their stay at HCN partner hotels. To make this technological achievement even more compelling, HCN’s new ad-supported revenue model makes the entire platform highly subsidized with a possible revenue share for hotels.

“Being selected as one of Canada’s Moonshot Ventures is a major milestone for HCN,” said Kevin Bidner, Founder and CEO of Hotel Communication Network. “This recognition from NACO and its national network underscores our commitment to transforming the hospitality experience through cutting-edge, guest-focused technology.”

The Top 20 Moonshots were chosen from more than 100 nominations submitted by NACO member organizations—including Canada’s top angel groups, accelerators, and incubators. From this curated pool, 23 companies were selected to present on the Moonshots Stage™ at the National Arts Centre in Ottawa during the NACO Summit 2025. The showcase offered each founder a TED-style platform to tell their story to a handpicked audience of angel investors, venture capitalists, and corporate leaders.

“These founders represent the bold ideas, entrepreneurial drive, and global ambition within Canada’s innovation economy,” said Claudio Rojas, CEO of NACO, in a prepared statement. “We are proud to spotlight companies like HCN that are not only driving technological advancement but redefining what’s possible in their industries.”

“We’re proud to have HCN in our portfolio. With strong backing from highly sophisticated investors spanning North America, Europe, and Asia, the company has built impressive momentum, positioning it to become a truly global player,” said Ozan Isinak, President of Keiretsu Forum Canada.

With over $190 million collectively raised by this year’s Moonshot cohort, the companies represent a cross-section of Canada’s emerging innovation economy. Ventures hail from across the country, with HCN proudly representing Ontario’s contribution to global travel and hospitality innovation.

“We are honored that Keiretsu Forum Canada — part of the world’s largest angel investor network — believes so strongly in HCN,” Bidner said. “We are grateful that they recommended us to NACO as ‘the most likely to achieve unicorn status’ in the travel and media sector.”