Holland America Line cancels raft of sailings into 2021

Holland America Line is extending its pause of cruise operations for all departures up until March 31st at the earliest.

The line will also cancel cruises of eight days or longer that call in the United States until November next year.

At the same time, select longer voyages in Asia, Australia/New Zealand and South America will be cancelled until mid-April.

Some departures will be rescheduled to comparable dates in 2022.

The line said the decision had come as it continues to prepare to meet the framework for a return to sailing issued by the Centres for Disease Control & Prevention in the United States.

Guests and their travel agents are being notified of the cancellations and options for future cruise credits and rebooking.

Holland America Line has begun to prepare ships and implement procedures to meet all requirements for approval to sail following the pause.

Guests booked on several longer voyages to South America aboard Westerdam, Asia aboard Noordam and Australia/New Zealand aboard Oosterdam will be rebooked to similar dates and itineraries in 2022.

Those booked on the Voyage of the Vikings cruise, scheduled to depart July 9th, 2021, aboard Zaandam, will move to a similar date in 2022.