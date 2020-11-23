Air Astana to launch Maldives connections next month

Air Astana will begin operations to the Maldives twice a week, on Wednesdays and Saturdays from December 5th.

There will also be an additional Monday flight from December 21st.

Flights will be operated by state-of-the-art Airbus A321LR aircraft which are configured with 16 business and 150 economy class seats.

Due to the high demand during seasonal holidays, until January 16th, flights will be operated by the wide-bodied Boeing 767 aircraft, providing additional seat capacity.

On Wednesdays and Saturdays, flights will depart Almaty at 01:20 local time and arrive in Male at 07:05 local time, on Monday flights will depart Almaty at 01:30 local time and arrive in Male at 07:15 local time.

Return service from Male departing at 19:35 and arriving in Almaty next day at 03:10 local time.

After online application, entrance visas are issued free of charge upon arrival at the airport and are valid for 30 days from the date of its receipt.

The entry requirements to the Republic of Maldives include mandatory PCR Test certificate in English with a negative result.

Certificate should be valid for 96 hours from the moment of taking the test till the scheduled flight arrival time. Infants under the age of 12 months exempt from this test.