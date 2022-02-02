Hilton extends McLaren Racing partnership

McLaren Racing and Hilton are announcing a multi-year extension to their long-standing partnership, which has been in place since 2005.

The relationship enables Hilton to provide unique experiences for its Hilton Honours members, and offers the McLaren F1 team a home away from home in its hotels at race locations around the world.

By once again committing to a multi-year extension, McLaren Racing and Hilton are also able to continue developing and innovating their joint activation programme of unique content.

Zak Brown, chief executive, McLaren Racing, said: “We are delighted to extend our partnership with Hilton, a long-standing and supportive partner of the McLaren Formula 1 team.

“Hilton is a global brand which excels in providing the best experiences across travel and adventure for its customers.

“As part of the partnership, we will continue to produce collaborative campaigns that bring together our aligned approach to travel and experience for customers and fans around the world.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Most recently this included the popular “Ride to School with Lando” feature, which became one of McLaren’s top five most viewed Instagram grid videos with more than two million views.

The film featured a boy being chauffeured into school by McLaren F1 driver, Lando Norris after his dad won the trip via his Hilton Honours membership.

Hilton branding will continue to be carried across the McLaren F1 race cars from 2022 onwards.

Chris Silcock, chief commercial officer, Hilton, said: “Our partnership with McLaren allows us to offer once-in-a-lifetime experiences to our Hilton Honours members and to create authentic and engaging content.

“As brands, our aims align on innovation, culture and performance, so it’s exciting to be extending our long and successful partnership.

“We also take pride in showing our commitment to offering the warmest Hilton welcome, by providing a home away from home for the McLaren race team when they’re travelling around the globe.”