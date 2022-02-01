British Airways expands Logan Air codeshare deal

British Airways and Loganair have announced a major expansion of their codeshare agreement, offering more choice and connectivity for customers travelling across the UK

The expansion to 18 new routes will now give British Airways’ customers access to 38 of Loganair’s UK routes, meaning that customers can book onward connections from destinations across the airline’s route network, or point to point travel in the UK more easily through British Airways’ website.

Customers who book onto these selected routes operated by Loganair through ba.com can also earn Avios and Tier points as part of British Airways’ Executive Club programme.

Routes now available to book include Aberdeen to Belfast City, Birmingham, Bristol, Manchester and Southampton; as well as City of Derry to London and Liverpool.

Also on offer are Cornwall Airport Newquay to Manchester; Exeter to Edinburgh, Glasgow and Newcastle; and Isle of Man to Birmingham, Edinburgh and Manchester.

Finally, flights from Inverness to Birmingham; Norwich to Aberdeen and Edinburgh; and Teesside to Southampton

British Airways’ customers travelling from Aberdeen or the Isle of Man to Manchester will also now be able to connect onto British Airways’ code share flights on other carriers, including oneworld partners, from the north-west hub.

Destinations include New York, Barbados and Orlando, allowing customers to book a single ticket with assured connections.