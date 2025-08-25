Hilton Debuts in Pakistan with DoubleTree by Hilton Nathiagali

Hilton announces the opening of DoubleTree by Hilton Nathiagali, marking the company’s first hotel in Pakistan. Nestled in the heart of the scenic Galiyat region – one of Pakistan’s most iconic hill stations and just 85 kilometers from Islamabad – the newly opened property blends DoubleTree by Hilton’s signature warm hospitality with the area’s natural alpine landscapes, offering unforgettable stays for business and leisure travelers alike. The hotel is owned and managed by The Baron Pakistan (Pvt) Limited.

Guy Hutchinson, president, Middle East & Africa, Hilton, said, “With its rich cultural heritage and scenic charm, Pakistan’s travel and tourism sector is poised for significant growth in the coming years. We are delighted to bring Hilton’s signature hospitality to the Pakistani market with the opening of this beautiful property. This latest addition to our portfolio underscores Hilton’s commitment to delivering world-class hospitality in both emerging and established destinations – wherever our guests want to travel.”

Ideally located just steps from Lalazar Park, DoubleTree by Hilton Nathiagali sets a new benchmark for hospitality in one of Pakistan’s most cherished destinations. The hotel offers convenient access to some of the region’s most iconic natural and cultural landmarks including Mushkpuri Top, Miranjani Peak, Ayubia National Park, Dunga Gali Pipeline Track, and the historic St. Matthew’s Church – all within five kilometres – making it an ideal base for adventure seekers and cultural travellers.

Imtiaz Muslim, managing director, The Baron Pakistan (Pvt) Limited, said, “Bringing the award-winning DoubleTree by Hilton brand to Nathiagali marks a proud milestone in Pakistan’s hospitality sector. Our partnership with Hilton reinforces our commitment to boosting regional tourism while providing lasting value to guests and the local community. We look forward to welcoming guests coming from around the world.”

DoubleTree by Hilton Nathiagali features 110 thoughtfully designed guest rooms, including 14 spacious suites with uninterrupted views of the surrounding Mushkpuri and Miranjani Hills. Perfect for families and those traveling with loved ones, each room offers comfortable accommodations, and the surrounding pine forests, rolling meadows, and snow-blanketed winter landscapes position the hotel as an elegant mountain retreat year-round.

Guests can enjoy a variety of dining experiences with stunning mountain views. The lobby-level Coffee Shop offers freshly brewed coffee and gourmet snacks, while Shogun presents a refined Pan-Asian menu featuring Thai, Chinese, and Japanese dishes. On the third floor, Zareen serves a globally inspired menu across breakfast, lunch, and dinner. At Lalazar Terrace Café, guests can savour gourmet snacks, specialty teas and coffees, and enjoy a memorable high tea or barbecue buffet under the sky.

For relaxation and wellness, the hotel offers a curated selection of facilities, including a spa with a wide range of treatments – from soothing massages to holistic therapies – alongside a fully equipped fitness centre, and an indoor infinity pool with floor-to-ceiling panoramic views.



DoubleTree by Hilton Nathiagali will also soon unveil Pakistan’s first-ever mountain padel court along with a dedicated lounge housing a private cinema, children’s zone, and beauty salon services. In addition, an on-site helipad provides effortless arrivals and departures amid the breathtaking mountain landscape.

The hotel also houses flexible event spaces for all types of gatherings. Whether hosting an elegant banquet, a corporate meeting, or an intimate celebration, all event spaces are supported by a dedicated team, tailored catering options, complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi, and in-house audiovisual support.

The property features two signature banquet halls – Mushkpuri and Miranjani – each accommodating up to 200 guests, making it ideal for weddings, receptions, conferences, and special events. Two smaller meeting rooms – Sohni and Nouri – are available for more intimate gatherings.

DoubleTree by Hilton Nathiagali is part of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest loyalty programme for Hilton’s 24 world-class hotel brands. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount and free standard Wi-Fi. Members also enjoy popular digital tools available exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors mobile app. Hilton Honors members can check in, choose their room, and access it using a Digital Key.

For more information on DoubleTree by Hilton Nathiagali, or to make a reservation, travellers may visit the hotel’s website.