Heathrow unveils masterplan for development as latest consultation begins

Heathrow has launched a 12-week statutory consultation on its proposed expansion.

The move is the latest milestone in delivering the infrastructure project and comes as the airport unveils its preferred masterplan for the development.

The consultation runs until September 13th and gives the public the opportunity to provide feedback on Heathrow’s proposals for the future layout of the airport, including the new runway and other airport infrastructure such as terminals and road access.

The public will also be able to have their say on plans to manage the environmental impacts of expansion, including a proposed Heathrow ultra-low emissions zone, Heathrow vehicle access charge and a proposed 6.5-hour ban on scheduled night flights.

The consultation also reveals plans for the airport’s growth in phases – from runway opening in approximately 2026, to the end masterplan in approximately 2050.

This incremental growth will mirror the forecasted growth in passengers and help airport charges remain close to 2016 levels, delivering more affordable fares for passengers.

In addition, the consultation is seeking feedback on:

Plans to operate the future airport: how the future three runway airport will be operated, including important elements such as night flights, as well as how potential additional flights before the new runway opens could be operated on our existing two runways.

how the future three runway airport will be operated, including important elements such as night flights, as well as how potential additional flights before the new runway opens could be operated on our existing two runways. Assessment of impacts of the airport’s growth: Heathrow’s preliminary assessment of the likely impacts of expansion on the environment and local communities.

Heathrow’s preliminary assessment of the likely impacts of expansion on the environment and local communities. Plans to manage the impacts of expansion: Heathrow will set out the airport’s plans for mitigating the effects of expansion, including property compensation, noise insulation policy, a community fund, and plans to mitigate against environmental effects including new measures to reduce congestion and emissions and a ban on scheduled flights at night.

The plans revealed in this consultation incorporate the extensive feedback gathered from the airport’s first public consultation on expansion, which took place from January to March last year, and the airspace and future operations consultation held earlier this year, as well as from continuous engagement with local communities, local authorities, airlines, environmental stakeholders and other interested parties.

The consultation will be Heathrow’s largest and most innovative public consultation to date, with 43 consultation events to be held during the 12-week period.

As part of this consultation, a website will also be available with all the information about Heathrow’s proposals, videos to help explain the plans, and an online feedback form to assist as many people as possible to participate and have their say.

Emma Gilthorpe, Heathrow executive director for expansion, urged local people to participate in the consultation.

She said: “Expansion must not come at any cost.

“That is why we have been working with partners at the airport, in local communities and in government to ensure our plans show how we can grow sustainably and responsibly – with environmental considerations at the heart of expansion.

“This consultation is an opportunity for people to have their say on our preferred masterplan, so it’s really important that as many people as possible take part.

“We look forward to hearing your views.”