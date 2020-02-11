Heathrow sees slight increase in passenger numbers for 2019

Heathrow welcomed a record 80.9 million passengers in 2019, up one per cent on the previous year.

The airport also remains in strong financial health, with revenues climbing 3.4 per cent to £3.1 billion on the back of increased demand to fly.

Officials said the income supported an additional £856 million of investment into the airport in 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA rose 4.6 per cent to £1.9 billion.

The share of UK exports by value handled through Heathrow increased to 40 per cent, strengthening its position as the biggest port in the UK.

In a statement this morning, Heathrow also said its proposed expansion will boost economic prosperity, fulfilling the prime minister’s vision of a global Britain.

Heathrow chief executive, John Holland-Kaye, said: “Within two years, Charles de Gaulle will overtake Heathrow as the biggest airport in Europe.

“Heathrow’s new runway is ready to turn ‘global Britain’ into more than just a campaign slogan.

“It’s the key to the UK’s success after Brexit and will ensure we stay ahead of our European rivals.

“Expansion will be built within legally-binding environmental targets, creating lower airfares for passengers, connecting every corner of Britain to global growth and all at no cost to the taxpayer.

“It’s time to get on with it.”