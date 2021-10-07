Hayes to continue as IATA chair for further year

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has confirmed that Robin Hayes, chief executive of JetBlue, will continue his duties as chair of the IATA board of governors until next year.

He will stay in the role until the conclusion of the 78th IATA annual general meeting in Shanghai next June.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hayes began his duties as chair of the IATA board in November last year.

Due to interruptions in the cycle of governance meetings as a result of the pandemic, Hayes’ mandate was extended beyond the normal one-year cycle.

IATA also confirmed that Pegasus Airlines chief executive, Mehmet Tevfik Nane, has been appointed chair-elect of the IATA board of governors.

He will begin a one-year term as chair at the conclusion of the Shanghai meeting.