Hatta’s JA Hatta Fort Hotel will open Terra Cabins on March 1.

The cabins have been built to provide a hotel-like experience in a low-impact, environmentally friendly fashion. Using a combination of natural pine wood treated with dusk-grey wash, the façades of the cabins have been created to blend in with the surrounding Al Hajar mountains.

Deborah Thomson, GM at JA Hatta Fort Hotel, said: “As we looked at opportunities for growth, we equally weighed the project’s impact on sustainability, which is why the Terra Cabins at JA Hatta Fort Hotel were completed with a minimal carbon footprint and sustainable future in mind.

“We are extremely proud of our momentum and continued commitment to follow an environmental movement that strongly aligns with the UAE’s vision for 2023, ‘The Year of Sustainability’, as announced by His Highness, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE. This expansion of the resort is also in line with the His Highness’ fervent belief in and support of the continued growth and development of the Hatta region.”

Visitors can choose between the regular Terra Cabins, which accommodate up to four guests and include a bunk bed and double bed, and the Deluxe Terra Cabins, which accommodate up to six guests and include two bunk beds, a double pull-out bed, and dedicated patio area.

The accommodation option offers sustainable solutions, with the roofs specifically slanted to cater for future installation of solar panels. The cabins’ infrastructure also allows for the regulation of air conditioning temperature control, while an insulation layer underneath the roof helps to maintain the indoor climate.

Furthermore, the airy cabins welcome natural daylight, with windows that give way to alpine views.

The cabins are a great choice for families, couples, and friend groups, serving as a tranquil spot to enjoy Hatta’s natural scenery and adventure offerings. The resort also offers dog-friendly cabins.

