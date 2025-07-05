Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Ottawa Opens with Legendary Guitar Smash and Star-Studded Celebration

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Ottawa officially opened its doors today with a signature guitar smash, marking the arrival of Canada’s first fully integrated Hard Rock resort, a bold new destination where entertainment, hospitality, and music take center stage.

The $350 million resort brings the brand’s unmistakable energy to Canada’s capital, offering locals and visitors an immersive Hard Rock experience blending iconic music history with world-class entertainment, hospitality, dining, and gaming.

In true Hard Rock fashion, the opening festivities kicked off with the Canadian Tenors’ electrifying rendition of O Canada followed by the brand’s signature Guitar Smash, a modern take on the traditional ribbon-cutting ceremony. Executives, dignitaries, and community leaders took the stage to ceremoniously smash guitars, signaling the official opening of the state-of-the-art entertainment destination.

A special moment included the presentation of a $100,000 donation to Ottawa Food Bank, reinforcing Hard Rock’s commitment to giving back to the communities it serves.

“Bringing Hard Rock to Canada’s capital is an iconic milestone for our brand,” said Jim Allen, Chief Executive Officer of Hard Rock International. “We’re proud to expand our global footprint and create a destination where locals and visitors can experience world-class gaming, hospitality, and entertainment all in one place.”

“Our government is thrilled that Hard Rock chose Ontario for its first fully integrated hotel and casino venue in Canada,” said Stan Cho, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Gaming. “This new entertainment and hospitality destination will draw visitors from near and far to Ottawa, create and sustain hundreds of local jobs, and provide millions of dollars for local infrastructure and community programs.”

Grand Opening attendees included:

Seminole Tribe of Florida leaders

Hard Rock International executives, including Chief Operating Officer Jeff Hook and Executive Operations Advisor Jon Lucas

Stan Cho, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Gaming

City of Ottawa officials, including Mayor Mark Sutcliffe, Police Chief Eric Stubbs and Fire Chief Paul Hutt

Michael Andlauer, Ottawa Senators ownership group

Brianne Jenner, Captain PWHL Ottawa Charge

Sara Bailey, reigning WBA Light Flyweight World Champion

“The wait is over!” said Christine Crump, President Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Ottawa. “We are thrilled to share this exquisite facility with our community and tourists. At our core, we are an entertainment company, and we know that our guests will feel the vibe and energy the moment they walk in!”

Guests can now experience over 150,000 square feet of entertainment and hospitality offerings, including:

A contemporary, music-inspired hotel with 150 guest rooms, including 22 luxury suites

Multiple dining options, including elevated dining at Council Oak Steakhouse & Seafood and the legendary Hard Rock Cafe

Hard Rock LIVE, a state-of-the-art, performance venue with capacity for up to 2,200 guests

An expanded casino floor featuring, slots, live table games, and high-limit gaming areas

The Rock Shop®, offering exclusive Hard Rock merchandise and curated music memorabilia from Canadian and international music icons.

The Grand Opening celebration continues with a performance by David Foster and Katharine McPhee on July 3, and a headline concert by Avril Lavigne on July 5 to close out the celebration.

“I could not be prouder of our local and global team members who have collaborated on this remarkable venue,” said Crump. “We’ve built a destination that will attract guests from inside and outside our borders, helping to drive the local economy. It truly is the new place to be!”

The project represents a significant investment in the National Capital Region, creating over 600 new jobs and positioning Ottawa as a must-visit destination for entertainment, hospitality, and tourism.

To book your stay or view upcoming events, visit: casino.hardrock.com/ottawa