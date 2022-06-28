Guy Fieri launches new Funderstruck burger across Carnival fleet

Guests sailing on any Carnival Cruise Line ship can now enjoy a new Funderstruck Nacho Burger created by chef, restaurateur and Carnival partner Guy Fieri.

Available only at Guy’s Burger Joints across the Carnival fleet for a limited time, the Funderstruck Nacho Burger is comprised of a toasted brioche bun, the chef’s famed 80/20 burger patty, donkey sauce and super melty cheese, and stacked with nacho seasoning, borracho beans, crispy corn tortilla strips, fried jalapenos and fresh pico de gallo. To watch Fieri put together the special burger, click here.

Fieri also introduced Fully Loaded Fundertots, which are now available for a limited time at Guy’s Pig & Anchor Bar-B-Que Smokehouse Brewhouse aboard Carnival Horizon, Carnival Panorama and Mardi Gras.A video of Fieri putting the Fundertots together can be viewed here.

Other popular menu items at Guy’s Burger Joint include The Plain Jane, The Straight Up, The Pig Patty, The Ringer, and The Chilius Maximus. And at Guy’s Pig & Anchor Smokehouse Brewhouse, guests can enjoy a full-blown smokehouse experience, from music and beers brewed on board to the most real-deal barbequed brisket, pulled pork and more, all smoked on board.

Carnival Cruise Line is nominated as Caribbean’s Leading Cruise Line 2022 by World Travel Awards.

